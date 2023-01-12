Wengam joins national cathedral debate, commends project

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Stephen Yenusom Wengam

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Stephen Yenusom Wengam has said that, the decision to build the National Cathedral is a wise one.

The General Superintendent stressed on the importance of building a temple.



He said, “for us Pentecostals, we know very well the value of a temple. Solomon has gone into history as a wise and great leader because he built a temple for God and it is a symbol that signifies the unity of our faith.”



Rev. Stephen Wengam commended the government for the role it has played in the construction of the cathedral, graphiconline reports adding that the suggestion for each citizen to contribute GHC100 towards the building project is also a good idea.



He also commended the President for providing the country with strong leadership because “it was not an exciting time to be President because of the difficulties we are confronted with”.

Rev. Wengam made these comments when he led the leadership of the church to pay a courtesy call on the President, Akuffo Addo at the Jubilee House.



The President also thanked the church for the encouragement to continue work on the cathedral and said criticisms over the project shouldn’t serve as discouragement.



He also assured the General Superintendent that the doors of the Presidency were open to the leadership of the church always.



RJB/WA