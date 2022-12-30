Were you working against Mahama in EC’s strong room in 2020? – Kpessa-Whyte asks Rojo

Former Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Dr. Kpessa-Whyte

Former Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Dr. Kpessa-Whyte has questioned Rojo Mettle-Nunoo on whether he was working for or against John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections.

He is of the belief that Rojo might have worked against John Dramani Mahama in the Electoral Commission’s strong room considering how fast he has switched to support Dr. Kwabena Duffour who is hoping to lead the NDC in election 2024.



Read Kpessa-Whyte’s Letter to Rojo



*Kpessa-Whyte Writes*:

Dear Comrade Rojo Mettle-Nunoo



I wish to make a few remarks and observations about a recent letter you signed on behalf of friend of Dr. Kwabena Duffour to our party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders. The letter in question is dated December 23, 2022.



*For the avoidance of doubt, I am an ardent and unrepentant supporter of His Excellency John Mahama and firm believer that he, more than anyone else, is our party’s surest bet for 2024 presidential elections, as well as, the person who has what it takes to lead our country’s “second liberation” struggle.*



Just as I support His Excellency John Mahama, I will respect the choices made by others including you. What is unacceptable is the attempt to play victim in your letter when there is no reason to do that. In your letter, you claim that the organizers of the party’s recent congress gave His Excellency John Mahama undue advantage to market himself over others.



I find your claims to be fallacious at best. The party’s recent congress did not depart from the protocols of previous congresses. As far as I know, since the early 2000s former presidents have always attended and addressed the party’s congress. In my opinion, the organizers and His Excellency John Mahama followed the tradition and that should be applauded rather than condemned.

Sir, your claim is even more problematic given that the party has not given any indications of when presidential primaries will be held let alone open nominations for candidates to file and campaign. Is it your intention to deny Excellency John Mahama his rightful place as former president in the affairs of the NDC just because a member of the party has interest in contesting the presidential primaries?



Sir with all due respect, your decision to sign a letter suggesting that you are supporting anybody else besides John Mahama did not only raise serious questions but also lacks emotional intelligence. When did you decide not to support John Mahama again given that you were one of his representatives (myself included) in the Electoral Commission Strongroom? Were you representing His Excellency John Mahama to fail in the 2020 elections so you can opt for another candidate for 2024? Don’t you think you have a moral obligation to stand with John Mahama given your own testimony that the NPP and Nana Addo conspired with the Electoral Commission to steal John Mahama’s victory? I hope these questions will provide you some opportunity to reflect on the implications of your decision.



I sincerely hope that you will understand why I share my observations about your letter to the Council of Elders in public. Ideally, I would have called to express my concerns privately but since you led the way by sharing your letter to the party’s Council of Elders in public. I cannot but follow your lead.



Sir, note that while we are all free to make choices, in the end, *integrity matters*, so we must all be guided accordingly.



Thank you and stay blessed.