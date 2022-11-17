3
'Wereko-Brobby, Nyaho-Tamakloe, Kwesi Pratt': The 3 people who can speak truth to Akufo-Addo

Dr. Charles Wereko Brobby, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe And Kwesi Pratt Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Kwesi Pratt

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is said to have surrounded himself with people who do not speak the truth to him, a consequence of which things are not going well in the country.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the governing NPP holds this view and has serially expressed his disappointment with the way President Akufo-Addo is managing the country’s affairs.

In a recent interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the retired soldier noted that the personalities surrounding the president have not done much in pushing the country in the right direction.

To him, the current economic downturn is a testament that people close to the president are not telling him the truth.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe insisted that his advisors and helpers have failed to tell him the true situation of the country.

He noted that if the President was abreast of all the issues, persons accused of corruption under his watch should have been axed by now.

“These are people who are afraid to tell him exactly what is happening. This has happened to a lot of Presidents in this country. If Nana Addo will listen, I’m sure the way he is going right now, he will never go there.

“People have been accused of several things, there have been infractions all over since Akufo-Addo came to power, what has been done to them?

“I know Nana Addo was not like that, so what has happened? I’m surprised. The Nana Addo that I knew is not the one that is ruling Ghana now,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe explained.

He mentioned that if the president would listen, then he needs people like Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, Kwesi Pratt Jnr and himself [Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe] to be telling him the truth.

“There are people if they were to be (close to) Nana Addo; Charles Brobby, myself, Kwesi Pratt; I don't think things will go the way it is going. These are people who will tell him exactly what is happening...,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed.

