Wesley Girls' anti-fasting saga: National Peace Council calls on National Chief Imam

Representatives of the National Peace Council in a pose with the National Chief Imam

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has reiterated calls for unity and peace between Muslims and Christians in the country following recent impasse over the now-famous Wesley Girls High School anti-fasting rule.

The Chief Imam made the call when board members of the National Peace Council paid a courtesy call on him at his Fadama residence here in Accra on Monday, 17 May 2021.



The visit according to the National Peace Council is part of series of engagements with interested parties in the matter to ensure that peace prevails and the right thing is done.



Welcoming the delegation from the Peace Council led by its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu urged calm among the youth of both religious faiths, as the government works towards addressing the various concerns.



For his part, Rev. Dr Gyamfi noted that the council, contrary to some beliefs has been working behind the scenes and engaging relevant stakeholders to resolve the impasse.



He noted that a Memorandum of Understanding governing mission schools is currently in the works and when complete, should bring finality to concerns in such faith-based schools.

Background



The Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast in the central region prevented a Muslim student from partaking in the just ended Ramadan fast.



The decision was supported by the Methodist Church, the school’s PTA and some other Christian bodies.



However, the Muslim caucus in Parliament and some Muslim groups spoke against the school with some calling for the headmistress to be sacked and the school board reconstituted.



The Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education and other stakeholders have been meeting to find a peaceful resolution to the impasse.