Wesley Girls beat Presec to win 2021 Sharks Quiz

Wesley Girls contestants

Wesley Girls High School pulled the magic over the Blue Magicians – Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School – in the final of Season IV of the Sharks Quiz on Saturday to emerge winners.

With the two schools tied on 75 points apiece in the final round, Weygeyhey got the tie-breaker right to send the entire Studio B auditorium at TV3 into raptures, becoming winners on their debut.



Presec-Legon were the champions from the last edition and were aiming at winning the contest back-to-back.



But the all-girls school made sure that history was not made as they rather wrote their own history.



All eyes were on the defending champions as they opened a 30-point gap after Round 1.



But at the end of Round 2, it was Wesley Girls’ SHS 35, Presec-Legon 5.

Round 3 ended in a tie, keeping the score very close between the two finalists.



Round 4 also ended in a tie.



At this point, it was becoming difficult to separate the two sides but the ladies proved that they are not in the competition to play, clinching the tie-breaker to emerge maiden champions.



‘Between which curves on the longitude does Ghana lie?’ was the tie-breaker question from the moderator, Madam Evelyn Agyepong, and the girls from Cape Coast snapped it from the boys from Legon.



For their prize, Wesley Girls SHS walk away with the Golden Book of Knowledge trophy, a cash prize and souvenirs from sponsors.

This year’s quiz was sponsored by Kellogg’s Ghana and Indomie; Ashesi University, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Family Health Medical School, Academic City College (Academic Sponsors); eCampus Ghana, Shell Ghana, Givers Clean Care, Fanmilk Ghana, Fortune rice and Frytol (Associate Sponsors).



Media Partners include; TV3 Ghana, 3FM, 3news.com, AfricaSchoolsOnline, GhanaWeb, Ameyawdebrah.com, Kwadwo Sheldon, High School Trendz(shstrendz.com), Blue Vision Multimedia, Edutainers Topia, and High School Society.



