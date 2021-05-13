Wesley Girls fasting saga: Don’t inflame passions – Chief Imam

Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu is a Ghanaian Islamic cleric who currently serves as the Chief Imam of Ghana

In the midst of the media warfare with regard to the Wesley Girls’ High School fasting saga, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint and allow leadership to bring closure to the matter in peace and harmony.

There is a raging controversial debate between Muslims and Christians over a decision by the management of Wesley Girls’ High School not to allow a Muslim student to observe the just-ended Ramadan fast.



The decision gained the support of the Methodist Church Ghana and the Christian Council as well as some Christians in the country.



The Muslim Caucus in Parliament and other Muslim groups are unhappy about the situation.

Reacting to this in an Eid-ul-Fitr message, the Chief Imam further called on Imams to be mindful of the tone of their sermons in order not to further inflame passion among the Muslim youth.



He also called on Muslim youth to desist from any act that may disturb the peace during the Eid celebrations.