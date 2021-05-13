Wesley Girls' fasting saga: Let’s maintain our religious tolerance – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo speaking at this year's Eid

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to keep to the religious tolerance that has served the nation well and made Ghana the envy of most countries around the world.

His comment comes on the back of a raging controversial debate between Muslims and Christians over a decision by the management of Wesley Girls’ High School not to allow a Muslim student to observe the just-ended Ramadan fast.



The decision gained the support of the Methodist Church Ghana and the Christian Council as well as some Christians in the country.



The Muslim Caucus in Parliament and other Muslim groups are unhappy about the situation.



Speaking at a virtual national Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration in Accra today, Thursday, 13 May 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo said stakeholders from the Education Ministry, Muslim and Christian leaders are meeting over the issue to find a satisfactory solution.



He said: “Throughout the years, the schools have, by and large, managed to find a reasonable, balanced atmosphere to enable our young people to flourish, and this has served us well”.

“The schools have evolved and adopted their practices to suit the times, and I would urge that we do not turn them into the places to fight ideological and religious battles”, he said.



The President said: “Our young people deserve a peaceful atmosphere to be able to deal with the many challenges of studying and acquiring knowledge”, adding: “Parents, certainly, must have a keen interest in the schools into whose care they entrust their children”.



“But, may I plead with all of us that we keep to the tolerance that has served us so well in matters of religion”, the President appealed.



“I am happy to state that in the specific case of the incident at one of our greatest schools, Wesley Girls’ High School, which has given rise to the recent discourse on religion, the authorities that is the Ministry of Education, leaders of the Christian and Muslim communities and the leadership of the school, are engaged in solemn discussions about the way forward, and I am very hopeful that a satisfactory solution will be found for one and all.”