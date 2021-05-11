Wesley Girls impasse: Christian Council, Catholic Bishop Conference have not shown wisdom – Manasseh Azure

Ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has criticized the Christian Council of Ghana and the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference over their handling of the Wesley Girls Senior High School and Muslim students’ issue.

Manasseh disclosed in a Facebook post that the organizations have not displayed tact and maturity in how they have gone about the issue.



“Christian Council of Ghana and Catholic Bishops' Conference, you have not demonstrated maturity and wisdom in this matter,” he posted on social media.



The two institutions have endorsed the school’s decision to prevents some Muslim students from participating in the ongoing Ramadan fasting.



In a joint statement issued last week, the GCG and GCBC criticized the Ghana Education Service for ordering the school to grant permission to the students.



“We have discussed the issue prayerfully and have studied the various press statements that some stakeholders have released on the matter.

“We wish to endorse the position of the Methodist Church Ghana, which they succinctly outlined in their May 4, 2021 press release, and reiterate that the decision of the Wesley Girls Senior High School authorities on fasting is purely in the interest of the students.”



“Even in the more advanced democracies in the world, such a space is granted the various churches in the running of their respective mission schools.



“Therefore, we respectfully wish to state that the Ministry of Education, GES, or any other stakeholder must not undermine the Codes of Conduct of the various mission schools, which have ensured their discipline and high academic standards for almost two centuries in Ghana.”



The Christian leaders have requested an audience with the Minister of Education at his earliest convenience to “build consensus on these matters to prevent future occurrences”.



