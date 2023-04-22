0
West Gonja: Game, wildlife officers chase group hunters from Northern Region

Game And Westlife Officers94 Officers of the Game and Wildlife Department of the Forestry Commission captured in a photo

Sat, 22 Apr 2023

Officers of the Game and Wildlife Department of the Forestry Commission on 19th April, 2023, chased away a group hunters from Northern Region numbering about 300 at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region amidst some confrontations. Five (5) other group hunters were later arrested and are currently languishing in Police cells.

According to a source at the Mole National Park the activities of the group hunters has become a potential threat to the existence of the park as their activities are drawing very close to the park with a few sneaking into the park.

A number of patrol teams have therefore been deployed near the boundaries of the Park and they are combating the activities of the group hunters mostly from Northern Region.

Bole based Nkilgi Fm sighted a video of the confrontation between the Officers of the Game and Wildlife and the group hunters who were in possession in guns, matchettes and other weapons for hunting.

The Game and Wildlife officials who were also armed stood their grounds and even seized the keys of the main cargo truck carrying the hunters.

The people of Savannah Region for decades have been at the receiving end of these group hunters from other parts Northern Ghana who come in to burn people’s source of livelihood like their farms and farm produce, steal foodstuffs from farms, kill domesticated animals and above all molest farmers who try to stop them.

Source: nkilgifmonline.com
