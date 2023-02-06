0
Menu
News

West Hills Mall killing: Mpataba residents invoke curses on alleged killers

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 05 At 7.17.37 PM.jpeg Residents raining curses on Arloo' killers

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Some residents in Mpataba, in the Jomoro district of the Western Region of Ghana, have invoked curses on the alleged killers of Shadrach Arloo.

Shadrach Arloo, a native of Mpataba  was allegedly killed by a  policeman and a security guard at West Hills Mall in Accra last week. He died after allegedly being tasered by the guard.

This development has led some residents  of Mpataba to protest on the main road near a stream (deity) to invoke curses on persons involved in the killing of their kinsman.

They called on the town gods to deal with the alleged perpetrators and their families.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, and family members of the late Shadrach Arloo have held a press conference demanding justice for the late Shadrach Arloo.

Docas Affo-Toffey, reading the press statement on behalf of the family, demanded that an independent investigation be conducted to ascertain the truth behind the killing of Shadrach.

She appealed to the President of the Republic to urgently condemn the act, as he did for George Floyd in the US.

Parents of the late Shadrach Arloo also in an interview said that their son left behind a four-year-old boy who needed to be catered for and therefore demanded compensation from the state.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: