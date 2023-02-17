West Hills Mall murder: Court remands suspect, case adjourned to March 2

File photo

The District Court at Sowutuom in Accra, has remanded into police custody again, Boafo Osei Kwame, the shop manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited who used a taser to shock 33-year-old Shadrach Aloo at the West Hills mall, resulting in his death.

The case was also adjourned till Thursday, 2 March 2023, following a prayer from the Prosecutor to wait for the advice of the Attorney-General (AG).



The Prosecutor told the court that the pathology report of the deceased and the duplicate docket have been forwarded to the AG for advice.



The accused is on a provisional charge of murder.



His plea was, however, not taken when he appeared before the court for the first time, on Thursday, 2 February 2023.



Counsel for the accused had also told the court that the taser used “was not even working when tried on the accused later after his arrest.”

They had also contended the case bothers on “causation,” that could not be ascribed to the accused and disputed the facts that were presented to the court.



The complainant is an Operations Manager at the West Hills Mall, Bernard Boanor Denkyi, per the facts of the case.



According to the prosecution, Police Sergeant Daniel Abeiku stationed at the Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Headquarters, who was on duty at the Mall, while patroling the mall, saw 33-year-old Shadrack Allu, now deceased with a backpack at his back and Ibrahim Seshi, who is a witness in the case.



The Police Sergeant called the deceased for a search of his backpack after the movement of the witness and the deceased became suspicious.



“The deceased opened the backpack, removed something wrapped in a black polythene bag from the backpack and put in his back pocket, and started running outside.

“The policeman pursued the deceased and got him arrested. The deceased struggled with the policeman when he was being cuffed and in the process he removed the wrapped polythene bag from his back pocket and swallowed it,” the prosecution said.



It continued that: “The accused person who also saw the incident rushed to the scene and removed his personal Tasser and shocked the deceased.



“The deceased fell unconscious as a result and was rushed to the Somotech hospital within the Mall for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty.”



“Accused was arrested and Taser retrieved from him.



During the interrogation, the accused stated that he brought the Taser for self defence.

“The body of the deceased was carefully inspected but no physical marks of assault were found. The body was later removed and deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy. Investigation ongoing,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Police have said an autopsy conducted on the deceased in the presence of his family members confirmed he died from medical causes, as the pathologist retrieved from his throat eight zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene bag.



The retrieved substances, according to the police, tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination in the presence of all the witnesses from the family of the deceased.