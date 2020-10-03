West Mamprusi floods: Bawumia shows love to victims, donates cash and more

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the scene

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated an amount of GH¢100,000 to floods victims in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region, promising that the government will help displaced persons who had their houses destroyed by the floodwaters rebuild stronger houses that can withstand future floods.

The Vice President truncated his campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region to rush to his home region following the flooding that happened yesterday.



Speaking at Banawa, one of the affected villages, he assured the affected persons that all is being done to give them relief and help bring life to normalcy once the rains are over.



“They are being temporarily housed in a number of schools. And this is one of the locations where they are being temporarily housed. NADMO has acted quickly, has brought some relief items including food items, including mattresses, buckets, mosquito coil and other items. Rice and sugar and milk for the sustenance of the people for now. We are also adding one hundred thousand Cedis to them so that the food items that are required will be purchased, more will be purchased. I have asked at least 500 bags of corn that should be purchased to supplement what has already been brought.

"By the grace of God when the rains stop, we will help them to build their houses again. And we pray for the rains to stop so that those houses will he constructed in a better way to withstand future flooding. So this is what brings me here,” he assured.



The flood was caused by heavy rains that caused three dams to overflow their banks and flood the areas.



Four villages, Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya and Banawa have been the hardest hit.