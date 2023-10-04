Western Naval Command engages Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS engineering club over rescue watercraft project

The engineering club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS

The Western Naval Command of the Ghana Navy has invited the Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS to take them through their rescue watercraft.

The invitation follows the building of an autonomous search and rescue watercraft by the school to rescue people during floods or disasters on the sea.



The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School at Trabuom in the Ashanti Region on Monday, August 7, 2023, completed the testing of a model Autonomous Search and Rescue Water Craft.



Designed for some security agencies in Ghana including the Ghana Navy and the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO, the rescue machine will help determine the location of missing persons, items, and minerals in the water.



In a viral video shared by OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the miniature ship was seen moving effortlessly on a vast river during the test sail.



Satisfaction by the Ghana Navy:

The Commander at the Western Naval Command, Joseph Kwaku Twum after a meeting with the students said he was impressed with the work of the students.



He noted that the craft is something that can change how rescue missions are done in Africa, adding that the students however need to do some modifications on the craft to make it more effective.



He added that the Ghana Navy has given the students all the guidelines they will need to improve upon the craft.



He encouraged the students to keep up with doing inventions pledging that, the Ghana Navy would always be available to support such initiatives.



The lead man for the project who is also a tutor at the school, Ferdinand Sam said they were happy to have gotten the opportunity to meet top officials from the Ghana Navy.

He noted that the visit has encouraged them to go all out and design even more creative crafts to serve Ghana.



Ferdinand Sam expressed their readiness to come out with other innovative inventions that can solve everyday problems but pointed out that they will need financial support to achieve that.



"We are ready to change the future of Ghana with our creative works but will need support from all particularly the business communities who can assist us financially", he said.