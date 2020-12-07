Western North Assembly members asked to ensure peace in elections

Ghanaians will go to the polls today

The Western North Regional President of Ghana Association of Elected Assembly Members (GAEM), Mr Frank Nelson Ackah, has entreated all assembly members to ensure peace in their various electoral areas before, during and after the general elections.

He said Assembly members had close contact with the electorate and are respected in the electoral areas.



A press release signed by Mr Ackah and copied to the GNA said they had a role to play and must ensure peace prevailed in this year’s elections.



He indicated that assembly members should be circumspect in their utterances and admonish the electorates, especially the youth to refrain from violent acts.

Mr Ackah urged the Electoral Commission to play its role professionally and make sure the elections were free and fair.



He said, "Every Ghanaian must bear in mind that they are agents for peace so whoever is declared winner is our President and Member of Parliament.



Mr Ackah also urged the general public to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as they go to the polls on Monday, December 7.