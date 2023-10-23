Western North Minister spearheads major developments in the region

Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng

Source: Moro, Contrbutor

Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng, has been leading a transformative wave of development across the region, with significant improvements witnessed in various sectors.

Since assuming office on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Mr. Obeng has embarked on numerous projects aimed at enhancing the overall infrastructure and quality of life for the region's residents in line with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



One of the key achievements of Mr. Obeng's tenure has been the successful overhaul of the Enchi-Didieso road, a route that had been impassable for an extended period. This crucial infrastructure project has not only reconnected communities but also facilitated smoother transportation, boosting economic activities in the area.



In the education sector, Mr. Obeng's administration has orchestrated a major facelift for schools in the region. Renovation efforts have revitalized learning environments, creating conducive spaces for both teachers and students. Additionally, the provision of school desks under his One Student - One Desk initiative has further supported teaching and learning, ensuring that students have the necessary resources for their education.

Security has also been a focal point of development. Government is currently constructing a military barracks and also a regional police post with accommodation facilities for the Ghana Police Service. This initiative aims to enhance the safety and well-being of both residents and security forces operating within the region.



Mr. Obeng's proactive approach and dedication to his role as the administrative head of the region have garnered praise from various quarters. His initiatives have not only transformed the physical landscape of the Western North region but have also positively impacted the lives of its inhabitants.



As the region continues to experience these positive changes, residents remain optimistic about the future, looking forward to further advancements under the leadership of Joojo Rocky Obeng.