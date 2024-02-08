Western North NDC youth to undergo capacity building

NDC flag

Source: GNA

The Western North Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a three-day orientation and capacity-building conference between February 16 and 18 for its members.

The conference, under the theme: “Effective Mobilization for Power 2024 And Beyond, the Role of a Youth Organizer” would be addressed by party bigwigs, including George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser; Michael Aidoo, the Regional Chairman: and Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bodi.



Others are Dr Augustine Tawiah, MP for Bia West and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP for Juaboso among others.



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Frederick Asante, NDC Western North Regional Youth Organiser and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

According to the statement, the programme would begin with community engagements at Bibiani, Kaase, Yawmatwa, Sayerano, Afere and Asawinso on the first day.



Per the statement, the main conference would be held at Bodi where all constituency youth organizers, parliamentary candidates and party supporters would meet to educate members on “The role of youth organisers in this year’s election and how best to strategize to ensure victory for the party in the December 7 polls.”



The statement said there would be a health walk on Sunday morning to climax the event.