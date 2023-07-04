Western North NPP demands apology from Captain Smart over 'useless' region

Captain Smart

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Western North Regional branch has asked broadcast journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart aka Captain Smart to render an unreserved apology to the people of the region for describing the region as “useless”.

The outspoken broadcaster is said to have made ethnocentric comments on his show on Onua FM describing the Western North Region as the most useless region created by President Akufo-Addo.



The Western North Regional Branch of the NPP in a statement signed by its Regional Chairman, Benjamin Armah condemned the comments by Captain Smart urging “the citizens and inhabitants to speak up against any comments or actions that seeks to harm the image and reputation of the region.”



Below is the full statement



RE: RESPONSE TO THE UNFORTUNATE COMMENT MADE BY CAPTAIN SMART



AND HIS ONUA FM MORNING SHOW CREW.



We have taken note of the regrettable statement made by Godsbrain Smart, also known as



Captain Smart, of Onua FM, where he described the Western North Region as “USELESS.”



1. This statement has elicited strong reactions from various stakeholders in the region, and

our esteemed paramount chiefs have taken the lead in calming the situation.



2. It is disappointing that despite his name, Captain Smart has not shown the intelligence



one would expect by apologizing for his words.



3. As members of the NPP, we stand in solidarity with the Chiefs and the good people of



the Western North Region in condemning Captain Smart’s statement. It is important to



note that Captain Smart claims to possess knowledge ranging from archaeology to



zoology, yet he has displayed a lack of wisdom in this instance.



4. The people and the chiefdoms of the Western North Region are far from “useless.” Since



the creation of the region, the northern part of the former Western Region has witnessed



significant development projects that would have otherwise been overlooked.

5. The region boasts prominent individuals, including the President of the House of Chiefs,



the Minister for Environment Science and Technology, the Executive Secretary to the



Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Renowned Academics, Council of State



Members, Board Members of both Private and Public Organizations Accomplished



Businessmen, and more. Such a region, which has produced such accomplished



individuals, cannot be labeled as “USELESS.” The person making such a statement must



be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.



6. While we acknowledge that no region is above reproach, if criticism is to be offered, it



should be done in a manner that does not tarnish the image and reputation of all the



region’s citizens and inhabitants.

7. We fought hard for the creation of this region, and we will not allow anyone, regardless



of their status, gender, age, or profession, to insult us in any manner or form.



8. We urge citizens and inhabitants to speak up against any comments or actions that seeks to harm the image and reputation of the region.



9. Through this statement, we call on Godsbrain Smart and the Onua FM morning show



crew to offer an unreserved apology to us.



10.Onua FM exists to educate and inform its listeners, and therefore, statements of this



nature only serve to harm the brand and reputation of the station. We believe that the



station’s owners should be concerned about this situation.



11.Captain Smart and his crew should always remember that no matter how tall an iroko



tree may be, it can never touch the sky.

We urge all good citizens of the region not to play the ostrich but rather condemn this



unfortunate comment irrespective of our political suasion, or tribe. Western North is the only region we have, let us guard its reputation religiously.



Thank you.



….Signed….



Hon Benjamin Armah



Regional Chairman