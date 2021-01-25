Western North Region records 26 new coronavirus cases and two deaths

The Western North Region has recorded twenty-six new COVID-19 cases with two deaths.
This brings to a total of 700 confirmed cases in the Region with 673 recoveries and four deaths.
The Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality has 21 of the active cases with Bibiani-Anwhiaso Municipality and Suaman districts recording one case each.
This was in a statement issued by the Regional Public Health and Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC)and signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu Western North Regional Director of Health Services, and copied to the Ghana News agency (GNA).
The statement said from January 1, 2021 to date, the Region had recorded a total of 35 cases and advised residents to strictly observe physical and social distancing, wear nose-masks when stepping out, regularly wash their hands with soap under running water and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
She further asked residents to act as "COVID-19 police" to enforce the safety protocols at all public places to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Region.
GNA
