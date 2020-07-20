General News

Western North Region records first Covid-19 death

The Western North Region has recorded its first COVID-19 death after a middle-aged man from the Aowin Municipality died of the virus.

A weekly report signed by Dr Marion Okorh-Owusu, the Regional Health Director and copied to the GNA, indicated that the Region has 285 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 216 fully recovered and discharged with 68 active cases.



The Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality has eight of the active cases, Aowin Municipality 20 cases and Suaman District 40 cases.



The Regional Health Director encouraged residents to adhere to the precutionary measures, including social and physical distancing, wearing of nose mask, using alcohol based hand sanitizer, and regular washing of hands with soap under running water and avoiding over-crowded places.

She urged residents to wear their nose masks when going out or boarding a public transport.



She said the Regional Health Directorate had recommended the use of large and well-ventilated spaces for all staff meetings and trainings.



The Directorate had further recommended the decentralization of highly interactive trainings to sub-district and district levels instead of allowing staff to converege at the regional capital for such trainings, Dr Okorh-Owusu said.

