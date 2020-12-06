Western North Region to commence coronavirus testing at Sefwi-Waiwso government hospital

Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western North Regional Health Director, has announced that the Region will soon start COVID-19 testing at the Sefwi-Waiwso government hospital.

According to the Regional Health Director, her outfit has taken delivery of all the required machines and that training of staff was scheduled for next week.



She explained that this would help build the capacity of local expertise in order to enhance prompt case testing and immediate action for severe and critical COVID-19 cases and enhance the overall health experience of clients as services move closer to their doorsteps.



Dr Okoh-Owusu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sefwi-Waiwso commended, Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, Regional Minister and Dr kwaku Afriyie Members of Parliament for Sefwi-Waiwso for pushing the initiative for a testing center in the Region and helping with the acquisition of all the essential testing materials.



She indicated that the place was almost set up with Dr kwaku Afriyie providing air conditioning unit for the laboratory set up.

"We salute the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Health and the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Waiwso constituency Dr Afriyie for the support in making this a reality"



She used the occasion to appeal to other stakeholders to support the centre to ensure better healthcare of the people.



Dr Okoh-Owusu urged residents to adhere to physical distancing protocols of at least three steps from others in public places, wear nose mask at all times, regularly wash hands with soap under running water and frequently use alcohol based hand sanitizers.