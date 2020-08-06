Regional News

Western North Regional Minister tours registration centers, WASSCE centers

The tour forms part of the Minister's working visit to Municipalities and Districts in the Region

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu as part of his working visit to Municipalities and Districts in the Region has visited the Aowin Municipality to supervise projects, voter registration centers and some border posts.

The Minister's visit took him to some registration centers in some communities like Jensue, Yakasi, Kwawu-Nyamebekyere and Boinso.



At various registration centers visited, Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu interacted with the Electoral Commission officials to know if they were faced with challenges as far as equipment and registration materials they were using for the registration were concerned.



All COVID-19 protocols were being observed at the various registration centers visited, this Reporter observed.



In most of the registration centers visited, the Registration Officers who spoke on behalf of their colleagues said they were not encountering much difficulties as far as registration materials and equipment they were working with were concerned.



So far, a total over 66,000 eligible voters have registered in the Aowin Constituency and this was during the phase 6 of the exercise on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Visit to WASSCE Candidates and Border Posts



The Minister also paid a visit to Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School where he encouraged the WASSCE candidates who started their final year paper on Monday with Integrated Science.



Mr. Aboagye Gyedu, on behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wished the WASSCE candidates well and promised them awarding the first two candidates who would attain grade 6 As or more 10,000 Ghana Cedis.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity, to advise the candidates to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols whilst writing their examinations in order to avoid contracting the virus.



Madam Sophia Attimah, the Headmistress for Nana Brentu Senior, on behalf of the board of directors, staff and students body was very grateful to the Minister for his visit and encouraging words since his presence would be a morale booster to the students to excel in the ongoing WASSCE.

The Regional Minister also paid a visit to a border post at Boinso being manned by Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Immigration Services.



Mr. Aboagye Gyedu interacted with men at the border post advised them to ensure that people do not enter the country through any illegal means.



"Take the work you are doing at heart, work for Ghana and God", the Minister concluded.





Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

