Western North residents laud election of Bagbin as speaker

Alban Bagbin was elected as the Speaker of Parliament

Some residents of Sefwi-Asawinso and Asafo all in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region have lauded parliament for successfully electing Mr Kingsford Alban Bagbin as Speaker of the 8th parliament who is from the other side of the political divide.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in reaction to the election of the speaker and swearing-in of members of Parliament-elect of the 8th Parliament, they explained that the new development will enhance the country's democracy since none of the parties can pride itself of having an unblemished majority in the August house.



Others residents were of the view that partisan politics was a major challenge confronting the development of the nation, and believes that with the current development, it could be avoided in the 8th parliament considering the fact that a speaker has been elected from a political party outside the government in power.



"We expect the next Parliament to work in the interest of the nation and adopt bills that serve the larger public".

Others residents the GNA spoke to however condemned the attacks that happened between members of Parliament and asked them to apologize to the people of Ghana since their actions had brought shame to the country.



