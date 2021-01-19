Western North residents want Dr Kwaku Afriyie appointed cabinet minister

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Waiwso constituency

Some residents of Sefwi-Waiwso, the Western North Regional capital have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo to consider Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Waiwso constituency in his next cabinet.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sefwi-Waiwso, some of the residents argued that Dr Afriyie, a long-standing member of the NPP had selflessly, diligently and effectively served his country in various capacities and that it would be appropriate to honour him with a Ministerial position.



Others were of the view that Dr Afriyie having won the Sefwi-Waiwso seat for the first time in 2016 and maintained it in 2020 and with NPP winning Presidential Elections for the first time in the area was a great achievement and he should be rewarded in order to ensure Sefwi-Waiwso becomes a stronghold of the NPP.



"Dr Kwaku Afriyie helped in the successful implementation of the National Health Insurance scheme, served as a member of the National Development Planning Commission, member of cabinet sub-committee on Cocoa Affairs between 2001-2005 and member of the National AIDS Commission, Former Western Regional Minister, as well as former chairman of the Board of Directors of the Electricity Company of Ghana" Vincent Addea NPP constituency research officer indicated.

Some also pointed out that Dr Afriyie winning the Sefwi-Waiwso seat for the NPP was a well-fought battle since a staunch member of the NPP contested as an Independent candidate and that his appointment as a Cabinet Minister would motivate the Constituents to give of their best to ensure a resounding victory in the next elections.



"Dr Afriyie's contribution to the NPP goes beyond Waiwso constituency as he supported and campaigned in other constituencies in the Region during the 2020 polls," the residents explained.