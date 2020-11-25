Western Region EC ready for December polls

61 parliamentary candidates are contesting including nine women

The office of the Western Regional Electoral Commission says it is ready to conduct the general elections in all the 2,602 polling stations in the Region.

"So far, we have received all our materials", Mrs. Angelina Tagoe told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday in an interview at Sekondi.



The materials according to her, were in safe keeping at the Regional Police Armoury and would soon be deployed to the various districts for the necessary actions.



In all, 61 parliamentary candidates are contesting including nine women.

The Commission has engaged a COVID-19 Ambassador to ensure strict adherence to all the protocols.



Mrs. Tagoe entreated the voting population to desire peace and work towards it, so that Ghana could continue to enhance as well as entrench its democratic dispensation.



GNA