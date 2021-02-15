Western Region GHS survey shows low patronage of nose mask

File Photo: Nose masks

A survey conducted by the Western Regional office of the Ghana Health Service has revealed low patronage of the nose masks among residents.

The survey conducted on 5099 persons showed that 34 per cent wore the masks the right way, 35 per cent have a mask but were not wearing and 31 per cent don't have the nose masks at all.



The survey started on 8th February and ended on the 10th of the same month with 52 per cent of respondents being male and 48 per cent female.



It was conducted in ‘trotro’ vehicles, churches, schools, lorry stations and mosques including seven markets namely Apremdo, Effiakuma, Jubilee Park, Kojokrom, Market circle, kwesimintsim, and Sekondi.



Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Regional Director of Health made the revelation during an advocacy meeting with stakeholders on COVID-19 spread in the Western Region.



He said the nose masks helped in preventing the COVID-19 spread and therefore the need to mask up to avoid the spread.



The Regional Coordinating Council helped in conducting the survey.

The first case of the virus was recorded on April 8 last year, in the Western Region and over 4000 cases have since been recorded.



Active cases are 496 with one in critical condition and six in severe cases



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko, the Western Regional Minister stressed the fact that COVID-19 was still around and there was the need for good measures to protect and prevent the spread of the virus.



He said nose masks, sanitizers, veronica buckets have been distributed to schools, churches, mosques, markets, and the various lorry stations in that regard.



"The second wave of the virus is gradually claiming lives and it's necessary that we all come together and see how we can prevent ourselves from the virus."