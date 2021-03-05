Western Region Rent Control records low cases

Rent Control Department

The Western Regional Directorate of the Rent Control Department recorded low rent cases in 2020 as against 2019.

A statistical report issued by a Senior Executive Officer of the Department, Courage Cornelius Sonu to the Ghana News Agency, indicated that a total of 700 cases were recorded in 2020 as against 902 in 2019.



According to him, a total of 520 cases were settled successfully by the rent office as against 700 in 2019, with 50 cases pending as complainants failed to follow-up with their complaints as against 202 in 2019.



He said 130 cases were referred to the magistrate court for settlement.

Mr Sonu said 420 cases out of the 700 were complaints from landlords, with the remaining 280 coming from tenants.



He mentioned Nuisance, Recovery of property or possession, Rent Arrears, Absconding, and Damage of property on the side of landlords, with Tenants also reporting cases such as Inducement, Recovery of funds and Harassment from their landlords as some of the cases brought before the department.