‘Western Region guarding against surge in coronavirus cases’ - Minister

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Darko-Mensah

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has given assurance to the effect that his region was jealously guarding against a surge in coronavirus cases.

“As a region with few COVID-19 patients, we are doing everything humanly possible to jealously guard against a surge and even halt the spread,” he stated.



He said that explains why the region has never relaxed in ensuring that the citizens religiously comply with all the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Mr Darko-Mensah gave the assurance when he launched the phase two of the ministry of local government and rural development (MLGRD) disinfection, fumigation and cleaning exercise in markets, lorry parks and public spaces at the Takoradi Market Circle, Takoradi, Western Region.



He was particularly excited that all the markets, lorry parks and public toilets in the Western Region were going to be covered in the exercise.



According to him, his region had also set up various isolation centres aimed at containing the spread of the virus. He, therefore, entreated the residents to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols, especially now that many of the COVID-19 restrictions had been eased.

Early on Saturday on the sidelines of the same exercise in Shama District, the District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of Shama District Assembly, Joseph Amoah, advised the Ghanaians against being complacent in the country’s battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.



“…the high number of COVID-19 patient recoveries across the country should not make us lose our guard or be complement, but rather drive us collectively to win the war against this infectious virus,” he cautioned.



The exercise, which covered all the markets and public spaces in the district, was done by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



According to the Shama DCE, the citizenry must be “serious” with the COVID-19 preventive measures directed by the President and the health professionals.



“…if we follow the protocols outlined by our health experts, the war against COVID-19 would eventually be won,” he averred.

In this regard, he charged Zoomlion to do a “very good job."



“And to ensure that that is done environmental health professionals within the district have been asked to monitor the exercise and report back,” he revealed.



Hon Amoah said the “prudent” measures put in place by President Akufo-Addo had -- to a very large extent – helped to contain the spread of this malignant virus across the country,” he said.



He buttressed this point by indicating that as of Saturday, August 1, 2020, about 32,000 COVID-19 patients nationwide have recovered and have been discharged, leaving 3,223 active cases.



“In the Western Region, we have recorded 3,223 COVID-19 cases out of which 6 have sadly succumbed to the disease with 2,544 persons being discharged, leaving active cases of 83.,” he said.

“For Shama district, we have 83 positive COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries and 5 active cases," he noted.



Again, he disclosed that 23 students who contracted the virus within the district had all recovered.



Hon Amoah used the chance to commend the district health directorate, NADMO, COVID-19 Emergency Task force and security services for their efforts in the district's fight against the coronavirus disease.



Giving a breakdown of the exercise within his district, he said, 33 markets, 49 public toilets and all the lorry stations and public health facilities would be covered.



The Metro Coordinating Director, Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), John Nana Owu, addressing journalists at Kojokrom Lorry Station in the Essikado Sub-Metro, appealed to residents in the metropolitan to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

"As COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, I want to use this opportunity to reiterate the need for citizens in this metropolitan to be disciplined in their activities and comply with all the COVID-19 preventive protocols," he advised.



He revealed that 35 markets together with public toilets and lorry parks were expected to benefit from the exercise.



Places disinfected and fumigated included Kojokrom Market and Lorry Station, Essikado Ketan Market and Lorry Station—in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA)—Shama Health Centre, Shama Abor Public Toilet, Shama Junction Market and Taxi Station—all in the Shama district among others.

