Western Regional Branch of NPP Loyal Ladies congratulates Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe- Darko as new DI boss

NPP loyal ladies

The Western Regional branch of the NPP' Loyal Ladies have sent congratulatory message to Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe- Darko following her appointment as the new Executive Director of Policy Think Tank, Danquah Institute.

The think tank in a statement says she will take over from Richard Ahiagbah as the first woman Executive Director since the think tank was established in 2007.



The statement says "Her mandate is to lead the institute by promoting the ideology of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo.



tradition, fostering responsible and responsive governance, and espousing the virtues of economic.



freedom, individual liberties and responsibilities in a progressive society of opportunities for all". It add that "She will also be expected to undertake important research, policy advocacy, and training and to



position the institute firmly in the promotion of a single market in Africa.



A key task of the new Executive Director is to actively seek out and mentor the next generation of leaders".

The Western Regional branch of the Loyal Ladies see this appointment as the step in the right direction adding that " We trust that you will continue to work hard to improve upon the public policy analysis, research, and other trained courses carried out by the institution"



FULL STATEMENT



Mummy, we were so pleased to hear of your appointment to head the DANQUAH INSTITUTE, the think tank of the NPP's Research and Ideology Institute. Certainly, your willingness to avail your time and effort, as well as to express your opinions, has contributed to your appointment to head this great institution. We are also proud of you for being the first woman to head such a great institution with your knowledge and rich experiences in research and political analysis.



A mother, having a triple duty, caring for families, managing households and holding down economic activities , thank you for engaging us to realize that we already have superpowers we can invoke to solve problems and lead locally and internationally.



We trust that you will continue to work hard to improve upon the public policy analysis, research, and other trained courses carried out by the institution.



Thank you so much mummy for all the love and support, you have always been there for us.

Congratulations to you, DR ANTIONETTE TSIBOE-DARKO, EXECUTIVE



DIRECTOR FOR DANQUAH INSTITUTE.



Signed:



MISS RHODALYN ESHUN



REGIONAL CAPTAIN, W/R