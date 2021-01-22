Western Regional CNC holds coronavirus public education campaign through drama

Some officials seen speaking to constituents about COVID-19

The Western Regional Directorate of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Social Welfare Development and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have embarked on series of COVID-19 Public Education Campaigns in some Communities in the region.

Among the beneficiary, communities are Shama township and Anto community in the Shama District where the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the Western Region.



Others are Akyempim, Ateiku, Ekutuase and Atobiase all in the Wassa East District; Simpa Nsuaem, Teberebe, Essaman, Cyanide, Kyekyewere, and Nsuaem in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



A drama was performed on how the COVID-19 is transmitted, protecting one's self from the disease, how to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, the symptoms of the disease, the myths of the disease and stigmatization.



The drama was followed with an open forum where participants had the opportunity to ask their nagging questions which were addressed by personnel from the Ghana Health Service.



Participants were also taken through the processes of proper handwashing and sanitizing, proper ways of disposing of used tissues, and proper ways of wearing, removing and washing nose masks.

Reverend Ebo Kesse, Western Regional Director of CNC in his opening remarks, explained that the purpose of the Campaign was to use drama to educate the public on the novel coronavirus disease to help stem the spread of the disease among the communities.



He noted that the disease has no respect for persons regardless of one’s political affiliation, social status, tribe or religious background hence, the need to take interest in observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols by all and sundry.



Nana Kyeame Isaac Mensah who represented the Chief of the community deemed the exercise as appropriate and timely especially now that the cases are rising in the region and the country.



He called on the community members to give their full attention to the exercise and observe the same to protect themselves against the disease.



Madam Ellen Allotey, Senior Midwife at the Anto CHPS Compound who facilitated the open forum, took participants through healthy living and urged them to eat a lot of fruits like oranges and vegetables especially, kontomire as well as palm oil.

She also urged them to reduce the intake of salt and sugar, alcohol and foods that are full of fats and oil while engaging in brisk exercises.



Madam Allotey indicated that the safety protocols which are washing hands with soap under running water, rubbing the hands with alcohol-based sanitizer, wearing nose masks in public places, avoiding crowded places and keeping physical distance were the surest way to defeat the disease.



