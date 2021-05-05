Western Regional Coordinating Council releases Ghana Mining week agenda

The 2021 Mining Week is being organized by the Western Regional Coordinating Council

The Western Regional Coordinating Council and the steering team of Ghana Gold Expo, together with sponsors of the Ghana Mining Week 2021, have released the Agenda for the Ghana Mining Week 2021.

The Ghana Mining Week, which is scheduled for the first week of July 2021, will comprise a Mining Policy Forum, Diplomatic Mining Field trip and the honouring of Ghana as a Responsible Gold Mining Hub in the World at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.



It is being held on the theme: "The Future of Ghana's Gold."



In a speech, the Executive Director of Ghana Gold Expo, Mr Steven Blessing Ackah, said the Ghana Mining Week was being organized to position the Ghana Gold mining sector as a responsible and ethical one because of the recent happenings.



“There is the need for an all-inclusive approach to positioning the Ghana Gold Mining Sector and the Ghana Mining Week 2021 is earmarked to achieve that," he said.



The Mining Week will be held in Takoradi, the Western Region with field trips to a small scale mining site in the region, a water body and Gold Fields Tarkwa-Damang site.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on the topic "National Inclusive Growth and Enabling Policies in the Mining Sector."



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and key industry players, such as Selim Fendi of Aurum Monaco, Alfred Baku of Goldfields West Africa, Anthony Moore of Evrensel Capital, Johan Zeitman of Volta Ghana, among others will provide insights across a range of topics, including Central Bank: a catalyst for small scale Mining formalisation, Waste Removal Technologies from water bodies and Industrialisation in Mining Communities.



Dr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, is the Host of the Mining Week 2021.



Emphasising a structural approach to promoting responsible mining and supply chain in Ghana, the Mining Week 2021 will amplify the need for Industrialized Mining Communities in the Country.



The 2021 Mining Week is being organized by the Western Regional Coordinating Council and ViewTag-Ghana Gold Expo, a partner of Aurum Monaco, the leader of the global Responsible Jewellery Council with technical support from the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources.