Western Regional MTTD Commander identifies accident-prone roads

MTTD Western Regional Commander, Chief Superintendent Isaac Sorkpah

The Western Regional Commander of Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Isaac Sorkpah, has unveiled a list of accident-prone areas within Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis with a call on motorists to exercise caution on these roads.

As part of efforts to ensure safety on roads in the Western Region, Connect FM’s flagship morning show Omanbapa has used the past week to campaign for road safety.



Speaking to show host Paa Kwesi Simpson on Friday, April 23, the Western Regional MTTD Commander disclosed that his unit has identified some accidents prone roads that motorists need to be cautious on.



“Since I resumed office, I have done thorough investigations and have identified accident-prone areas in the Region.

“They include Asama-asa (between Beposo and Badu Krom), Badu-krom to Daboase Junction, Ohimadwen, Kwabena-anokrom, Shama Kumasi to Shama, the curve at Etuma, Impenstin, curves on the Kojokrom road, Benedict Hospital junction at Inchaban, Nkroful Junction to Archbishop Porters, Fijai Obiri junction to Effiakuma among others.”



He called on motorists to exercise utmost restraint when using these roads.