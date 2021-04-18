Western Regional MTTD arrests 138 motorbikes for traffic offences

The arrest was carried out between April 12 and 24, by the Western Regional Police Command

The Western Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Division (RMTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested and impounded 138 motorbikes and 15 tricycles in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis for various traffic offenses.

Of the figure, 59 were processed for court of which 22 were convicted to a total fine of GHC5,280.



Meanwhile, 18 were released after being found innocent.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Deputy Superintendent of Police Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Police Service, explained that the operation was as a result of the frequent motor accidents and the recent criminal activities involving motorbike users within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



According to her, Police personnel were deployed to eight intersections, namely Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout, Pipeano, Paa Grant Roundabout, Effiakuma No. 9, Secko Junction, Kansaworado and Kwesimintsim under the command of Senior Police Officer.

She said personnel was drawn from the Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Division (RMTTD), Regional Operations, Sekondi Division, Takoradi Division and the Regional Rapid Deployment Forces (RDF) under the supervision of the Takoradi Divisional Commander.



She indicated that the exercise was carried out between April 12 and 24, by the Western Regional Police Command within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



“They were asked to stop and search any motorcycle and look out for implements adapted to commit crime during the operation,” she pointed out.