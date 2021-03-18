Western Regional Minister adopts new plan to tackle illegal mining

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is Western Regional Minister,

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has directed the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Region, to give unique numbers to all mining sites in the Region for effective monitoring.

He said the code, which would be in a GPS form, would enable the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to develop proper data of all the mining sites as a means to address the illegal mining menace.



Mr Darko-Mensah, who was speaking at a staff durbar at the Residency, stressed the need for proper guidelines to control the activities of illegal miners in the country.



The Regional Minister said the coding exercise would also help the RCC monitor the activities of illegal miners to ensure they comply with responsible mining directives to preserve the land and the forest reserves.



He explained that after the coding exercise, the RCC would engage and train the illegal miners on how to mine responsibly to ensure sustainable mining in the Region.

Mr Darko-Mensah said despite the many campaigns against illegal mining activities, they had failed to yield the expected results.



He said illegal mining was a great challenge to the country with the government rolling out several measures to address the menace.



However, the activities of illegal mining continue to destroy farm lands, water bodies and forest reserves.



Mr Darko-Mensah said some of the illegal miners received training from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) on responsible mining as part of measures outlined by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.