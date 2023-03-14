Western Regional Minister applauds Daboase SHSTS for emerging second runner-up

Kwabena Okyere Darko with the winners in a picture

Source: Kwabena Danso, Contributor

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Takoradi constituency has applauded students and Management of the Daboase Senior High and Technical School for their sterling performance and emerging as second runner-up at the 66th Independence coca cola National Quiz competition organised at Ho in the Volta Region.

According to the Minister, the school made the region proud when it stood shoulder to shoulder with renowned schools such as Presbyterian Boys and others and proved their worth by going ahead of them in the competition.



Hon. Okyere Darko said this when the school led by the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Boakye, Director of Education, Mrs. Ernestina Winful, Head Mistress of the school Mrs. Irene Rebecca Ampaw and contestants as well as some administrative staff of the assembly and teachers presented the award made up of cash prize and trophies to the Minster at Sekondi.



The Hon. Regional Minister commended the efforts of the Headmistress who has put in drastic measures to ensure the school excels in all activities. He also commended the teachers for their countless support to ensure that the students were able to achieve this milestone.



Hon. Okyere Darko promised to use his high office to get the school a bus, adding that this has been the request of the school for some time now.

In a related development, the school also paid a courtesy visit to the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University, Prof. Victor Kweku Bondzie Micah. The purpose was to establish some form of relationship and partnership between the Tertiary institution and the Daboase Senior High and Technical School in order to benefit from their rich Technical Education now and the foreseeable future.



Professor Bondzie Micah commended the contestants and presented an undisclosed amount to the contestants and assured to maintain a lasting relationship between Takoradi Technical University and the Daboase Senior High Technical School.



Messrs Evans Morkeh, Eric Inkum and Ebenezer Abekah represented the school.