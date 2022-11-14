Western Regional NDC delegates elect new regional executives

The elections will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Regional has elected its Regional Executives successfully to steer the party's affairs for the next four years.

Five hundred and ten (510) delegates partook in the elections at Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Constituency of the Western Region on Saturday, November 12, 2022.



Nana Kojo Toku from Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency polled 415 valid votes to beat his main contender, Comrade Alhaji Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn, the former Ellembelle NDC Constituency Communications Officer, who managed to get 91 votes.



With this victory, Nana Kojo Toku is going to serve as the NDC Western Regional Chairman for sixteen (16) good years.



The former Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE) and the incumbent NDC Western Regional Vice Chairman, Daniel Eshun, failed to retain his position.



The NDC Western Regional Secretary, Joseph Nelson, was able to maintain his position by polling 265 votes to beat his contenders.



In Western Region, almost all the incumbent Regional Executives retained their various positions.



Below is the full results:



NDC Western Regional Conference election results



1. Chairman



1. Nana Kojo Toku (Incumbent) = 415 votes (Winner)



2. Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn = 91 votes



2. Vice Chairman



1. Daniel K Eshun (Incumbent) = 119 votes



2. Samuel K Borlu = 120 Votes.(Winner)

3. Charlotte Otua Morning Odoom = 264 votes (Winner)



3. Secretary



1. Joseph Nelson (Incumbent) = 265 votes (Winner)



2. Michael Otoo = 87 votes



3. Enock Kojo Appiah = 67 votes



4. Famous Tumi Acquah = 83 votes



5. Mawuto Kofi Senoo = 3 votes



4. Deputy Secretary



1. Raphael K Setorwofia = 256 votes (Winner)



2. Anthony Duncan Quaye = 108 votes



3. Emmanuel Osei Nuamah = 139 votes



5. Organizer



1. Charles Kojo Adu Forduor (Incumbent Deputy Secretary) = 232 votes (Winner)



2. Younus Mohammed = 33 Votes

3. George Dadzie Jnr (Incumbent Youth Organizer) = 209 votes



4. Alfred Mensah = 31 votes



5. Michael Quashie = 1 vote



6. Deputy Organizer



1. George Bamfo (Incumbent) = 216 votes (Winner)



2. Daniel Armah = 180 votes



3. Eliasu Abdul Rahman = 110



Rejected = 1



7. Treasurer



Daniel Darlington Atitso (incumbent) = unopposed



8. Deputy Treasurer



1. Marian Plange-Kwofie = 366 votes (Winner)



2. Hajia Hawa Rashid Nsoh = 140 votes



9. Communications Officer

Richard Kirk Mensah (Incumbent) = Unopposed



10. Deputy Communications Officer



Ebenezer Essien (Incumbent) = Unopposed



11. Women's Organizer



1. Gladys Egin (Incumbent) = 27 Votes (Winner)



2. Beatrice Sam = 16 votes



12. Deputy Women's Organizer



1. Charlotte Cobbinah (Incumbent Deputy Women's Organizer) = 11 Votes



2. Sadika Yakubu = 14 votes (Winner)



3. Noelle Adjoa Arthur = 7 votes



4. Marian Raji = 11 votes



13. Youth Organizer



1.Mustapha Iddrisu (Incumbent Deputy Youth Organizer) = 37 Votes (Winner)



2. Abizi Morkeh = 8 votes

3. Justice Kofi Ahiaveh = 2 votes



4. Ebenezer Aidoo = 10 votes



14. Deputy Youth Organizer



1. Abdul Hakeem Mahama = 28 votes (Winner)



2. Enerst Dzepe = 7 votes



3. Samuel Amoah = 14 votes (Winner)



4. Martin Worku Anlimah = 2 votes



5. Mattew Annan Bassaw = 2 votes



6. Bernard Otoo Jannor = 6 votes



Colingtin N.E. Maclean = 0



15. Zongo Caucus



1. Halidu Mohammed = 221 votes



2. Hafizu Alasco = 285 votes (Winner)