Western Regional NPP Chairman calls for spirited campaign to ensure Dr. Bawumia's victory in 2024

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Peace FM

The Regional NPP Chairman for Western Region Francis Ndede Siah has called for a spirited campaign by all stakeholders of NPP in the region, to embark for victory to be achieved in 2024.

Addressing party executives in Takoradi, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, during Vice President Dr. Bawumia's visit to the region on Thursday, to express gratitude to party stakeholders, following his election as flagbearer, the regional Chairman said the battle ahead next is surmountable, if the party comes together at all levels.



"The Vice President, our flagbearer, is here with us and he has assured us things are coming up. I also want to assure him that if we come together, do what we need to do and also work very hard, we will do very well in this region and win it with a very good," said Chairman Ndede.



"Key to achieving our objective is to work hard at the constituency level so I want to encourage all of us, especially constituency and polling station executives, to take this campaign seriously and remain committed to it."



The Chairman was very optimistic that with Dr. Bawumia leading the party, and with unity at all levels, victory would be secured.

Former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyapong, who accompanied the NPP flagbearer, stressed the call for unity and urged the party stakeholders to unite and rally support for Dr. Bawumia.



Kwabena Agyapong, who also participated in the NPP Presidential Primaries, said the elections are over and it is time for all who contested to put their shoulders on the wheel to ensure victory in 2024.



"By being here, I represent those of us who contested and I am confident that we will all come on board as true members of our party, to work hard for Dr. Bawumia and the party to be declared winners next year, in shaa Allah.," said Kwabena Agyapong.