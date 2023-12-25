Western Regional NPP Chairman urges supporters to unite

NPP flag

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ndede Siah, has appealed to the party hierarchy and all ardent supporters to bury their differences and unite for a common cause.

He advised the party faithful to forge ahead for victory in the December 7, 2024, general election.



In a Christmas message copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, Mr Siah conveyed warm felicitations from the executives in the region to all NPP faithful and sympathisers, urging them to remain solidly behind the party in the run-up to the election.



He advised the members to be civil in their utterances and avoid hate speeches that had the tendency to fuel conflict and jeopardise the peace of the nation.

He stressed the need for the party to sell its message to Ghanaians to allow them to make informed decisions.



“I can assure Ghanaians that the year 2024 is pregnant with peace, love, unity, prosperity and better conditions of living.”



He appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the Government as it adopts pragmatic measures to address the country’s challenges.