Western Regional Police Command recounts how Jomoro Commander killed himself

The late SP Cyprian Mccarthy Zenge

The Western Regional Police Command has expressed their regret over the demise of the Jomoro Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Mccarthy Cyprian Zenge.



In a statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku and copied to GhanaWeb.com, it is said that the late Commander was found dead with a gunshot wound at his official residence at about 7:00 am on Saturday, January 30, 2021.



DSP Olivia Adiku in her statement stated that: "The Regional Crime Scene Team has already visited the scene where he has found sitting in a blue chair with a gunshot wound on his forehead, with his pistol beside him on the floor and one spent ammunition under the chair, what appears to be a note written by the Officer was also found at the scene".



She confirmed that: "Although preliminary investigation points to suicide, the investigation is opened to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the Officer".



She also confirmed that the Command has informed the late SP Zenge's family about the sad incident.



The Western Regional Police Command is, therefore, appealing to all and sundry to be circumspect and sensitive in the reportage and commentaries as the Command continues in its investigation.

The mortal remains of Superintendent Cyprian Zenge has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



The Late SP Cyprian Mccarthy Zenge was posted to Jomoro Municipality as the Municipal Commander in early 2017.



The late DSP Zenge is from Nandom in the Upper West Region and died at age 57.



Jomoro Municipality was his first place to work as a District Commander.