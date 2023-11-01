Western Togoland case: 5 pensioners, one other jailed over 13yrs, fined over GHc16k

Four others were acquitted and discharged after the trial

The six persons who are members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) and Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) have been jailed variously for more than 13 years after being found guilty of belonging to a prohibited organization.

Five out of the six convicts whom their lawyers argued were pensioners, were found guilty after two years of trial.



In Court on Wednesday, November 1, dieting sentencing Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh said the punishment is to serve as a deterrent to others after considering mitigation factors.



State prosecutors also submitted that a deterrent sentence be handed to set an example for others.



Gabriel Gorvina, a retired teacher, said to belong to the HSGF was jailed three years in addition to a fine of 200 penalty units (equivalent to GHc2,400).

In default to the payment of the fine he will serve a three-month additional jail term



Justice Yanzuh also sentenced Benjamin Gbadado, the fourth convict identified as Financier of HSGF to 24 months imprisonment in addition to a fine of GHc2,400.



In default, he will serve three months in jail.



Cephas Zoddanu, the 7th convict said to be a member of the WTGF was sentenced to three years and a fine of GHC2,400. Zodanu who financed the group will also serve five months in default.



The eighth convicted, Richard Doglo Ametepe was sentenced to three years and a fine of GHC2,400. He will serve four months in default.

Cosmos Favor, a member of the WTRF was also jailed 24 months for being a member of the group.



Vincent Ramsayer Atsu Galey identified as the Assistant Secretary and advisor of West Salt Province (Juapong) was also jailed for six months.



The other four – John Gbedemah (A1), Godwin Awudza, (A2), Excel Liberty Aheto, (A5), and Devine Nyadzinyo, (A6) were acquitted and discharged after a full trial.



The court said it took into consideration all the mitigation factors, the number of years spent on bail.

They earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges of being members of a prohibited organization, attending meetings of a prohibited organization, and accepting contribution of a prohibited organization.



After a full trial, Prosecution was able to prove the case of six out of the 10 who have since been convicted while the remaining four have been freed.



They were charged variously for belonging to a prohibited organization, being members of a prohibited organization, attending meetings of a prohibited organization, accepting contributions for the benefit of a prohibited organization, making a contribution for the benefit of a prohibited organization and participating in a campaign of a prohibited organization.