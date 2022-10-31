Western Togoland leader ‘Papavi Hogbedetor’ laid to rest at Xavi

The final burial rites took place at Xavi

Source: GNA

Mr Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, leader of Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), a separatist group in the Volta region fighting for independence, has been laid to rest in his hometown at Xavi within the Akatsi South Municipality.

The 88-year-old retired teacher, a historian, anthropologist, educationist, author, and a musician, was given a befitting burial by members of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana where he was a member, as well as relatives and people from all walks of life.



In a tribute, the children of the late freedom fighter described their father as someone who never quit at anything and “would push and fight until he saw results.”



“Daddy was a good educationist, very good composer, He has removed the barrier of fear before us,” the statement read.



The Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church also described the late educationist as an individual, who contributed to the growth of the Church, especially with his musical background.



Final funeral rites begun with a family wake-keeping at his residence in Ho on Thursday, October 27, which was preceded by a pre-burial service at the EP Church, Dela Parish on Friday, October 28, after which the body was conveyed to Xavi for another wake-keeping and later preceded by another burial service on Saturday at Xavi E. P. School Park before he was interred.



The late ‘Papavi Hogbedetor’ as was popularly known, until his demise, sought to have the Volta Region and some other parts of the country, which he referred to as Western Togoland remain autonomous.

In November 2019, Papavi Hogbedetor declared the Volta region as an independent Western Togoland state at a public gathering held in Ho in the Volta Region.



He was later arrested on July 28, 2021, at his private residence in Ho and was subsequently granted a GH¢ 6000.00 bail by a Ho High Court on health grounds.



He was born on July 3, 1933, at Ave Afiafenyigba in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.



He had his elementary education at Xavi EP Primary School in 1939, at the age of six where he later moved to Avenorpeme for his L.A Middle School education in 1958 before joining the Ghana Education Service as a pupil teacher in 1963.



He got admission into Akatsi College of Education in 1972 and was later posted to Keta EP Middle School in 1976 after graduation.



He also specialised in music at the Specialist Training College at Winneba in 1978, where he studied music and finally became a music tutor at Keta Senior High School and other schools before retiring in the year 2000.

Tributes were read from his wife, HLSGF, Grandchildren, E. P. Church, among others.



He died at the St Paul’s Hospital at Akatsi in October last year, after a short illness.



Government officials, educationists, traditional rulers, and others amidst heavy security presence, were in attendance.



He left behind 40 grandchildren, a wife, and 13 children.