Western regional Council of State elections re-run this morning

Photo of former Council of State members

The Electoral Commission in the Western Region will undertake the re-run of the Council of State elections in the region later this morning.

This is due to the inability of the two contenders to secure the needed majority votes in last Friday’s polls, reports citinewsroom.com.



Nana Akomea is going up against incumbent member on the Council, Eunice Baah, after they secured a split vote of 14 each out of the 28 total votes cast.



Angelina Tagoe, the Western Regional Electoral Commission Director, explained that this had been necessitated after the tie.



“After the voting, there was a tie, two candidates had 14 votes each. 28 people voted. We couldn’t declare anyone as a winner because of the tie that is why we are running again,” she said.



On Friday, February 12, 2021, all 16 regions in the country held elections for Council of State ex except for the Bono East Region where a court injunction was slapped on the process, following a petition by some Assembly Members in the Atebubu-Amantin and Kintampo North Districts.

Among the notable winners in the elections was the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, and a former minister under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Enoch Teye Mensah, who was elected as the Greater Accra Regional representative.



In the Volta Region, Torgbui Francis Nyonyo, the incumbent won the elections by polling 19 votes, he was closely followed by Robert Castro, who garnered 17 votes.



In the Northern region, a 61-year-old retired Colonel Mahmoud Tahiru won the majority votes to represent the region on the Council of State.



The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional in the Upper East Region, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang retained his position after polling 19 votes out of 30 valid votes, beating his main contender, the paramount chief of the Chiana traditional area and President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Ditundini Adial Thomas-More.