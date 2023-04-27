Wey Gey Hey Old Girls' Association applauds CJ nominee Gertrude Torkonoo

Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo, Chief Justice nominee

The Old Girls' Association of Wesley Girls High School have celebrated the nomination of one of its own, Gertrude Torkonoo as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

The nomination was announced via an April 26, 2032 letter from the presidency to the Council of State.



It was made in lieu of the imminent retirement of current occupant of the office, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and is also subject to approval by Parliament.



The release signed by National President Effie Simpson and titled "Wesley Girls' High School Old Girls' Association Applauds President's Nominee for Chief Justice," said the nomination adds up to long list of accomplishment chalked by old girls.



Adding that it was "a firm testament to the high educational standards associated with Wesley Girls' since its establishment 186 years ago."



﻿



Read the full statement below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



26th April 2023



Wesley Girls' High School Old Girls' Association Applauds President's Nominee for Chief Justice



Wesley Girls' High School, the oldest all girls secondary school in Ghana has recorded another feat with the President's nomination of yet another past student of the school as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.



Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo, will follow in the footsteps of two past students of WGHS, who occupied the eminent position before her: Her Ladyship Justice (Rtd.) Georgina Wood (Ghana's first female CJ) and Her Ladyship Justice (Rtd.) Sophia Akuffo.



The WGHS Old Girls' Association and the entire staff and students of the school, take this opportunity to congratulate Her Ladyship for this great achievement.

Having been enrolled in the school as Gertrude Sackey in 1973 and graduating in 1978, the nominated CJ will bring to the position, the rich tradition of academic excellence that WGHS is famous for.



Her nomination is an addition to the long list of accomplishments registered by products of the school in several fields (locally and internationally) a firm testament to the high educational standards associated with Wesley Girls' since its establishment 186 years ago.



No doubt, Her Ladyship's eventual confirmation will inspire current and past students of the school to strive for greater heights in their studies and in their chosen fields of endeavour.



Whilst we look forward to her appointment, the Old Girls' Association, staff and students of WGHS are confident that with the help of God Almighty, the nominee, together with other products of this great institution of learning, will continue in humility to serve humanity in diverse positions.