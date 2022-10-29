What Akufo-Addo said to disgruntled NPP MPs who want Ofori-Atta gone

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta

Eighty members of parliament of the New Patriotic Party have called for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as well as the Minister of State in charge of finance, Charles Adu-Boahen.

The MPs want the removal of the Minister due to the current economic crisis the country is experiencing.



Following the public declaration of disapproval of the Finance Minister by the MPs, an emergency meeting was conveyed at the behest of President Akufo-Addo to deliberate and understand the misgivings of the MPs towards the Finance Minister.



The major fallout from the meeting was the president's requests to the MPs to allow the finance minister three weeks to prepare the 2023 budget and conclude negotiations with the International Monetary fund.



Speaking to Oyerepa TV, the Member of Parliament for Efiduase Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie, stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to act in a manner that will not require the MPs to come back to him.



He said “He [Akufo-Addo] promised us this way, after the end of the budget it won’t be necessary for us to come to him because of what he would do about the finance minister, because by then, there will be no need to come back to him.”



Ayew Afriyie said the President mentioned four decisions he will take with regard to Ofori-Atta’s appointment.

“He can do any of the following: Sack the finance minister, reshuffle, re-assignment, or a replacement. He will do something that will not require us to come back to him,” Ayew Afriyie said.



He however added that: “Even if the economy bounces back we still want Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen to be gone.”



