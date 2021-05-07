What Captain Smart said about Akufo-Addo and Kyebi galamsey

One of the factors that have caused the one-month suspension of Captain Smart from Angel 102.9 FM is a commentary he runs on the galamsey happening in the hometown of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On Wednesday, April 21, this year, Captain Smart charged the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to go to his hometown, Kyebi, and stop the galamsey activities going on there.



According to him, those involved in the activities are Burkinabés and Guineans who have been hired by the Chinese to destroy the environment including the water bodies.



He said on a segment of his show dubbed “Fa be wo so”:



“Nana go to your hometown. Akufo-Addo go to your hometown; go and look at what is going on. Even the road you constructed has been blocked; just go to your hometown and see what they are doing there, this is not hearsay.”



He emphasized: “Charity begins at home; stop the Kyebi galamsey, Nana Addo, stop the Kyebi galamsey, Nana Addo, stop the Kyebi galamsey, Nana Addo.”

He continued: “We need good water to drink because we cannot go to London for medical treatment when we are sick, but you will be flown to London. When we are sick and we visit the health facility in Ghana, they give us these generic medicines because we are using the National Health Insurance, you don’t use the National Health Insurance so, stop Kyebi galamsey, Nana Addo.”



Captain Smart stressed that it is very disheartening to see all the water bodies turn brown just because some people want gold to enrich themselves.



“Ghana Water Company cannot treat the water again for us to drink. One of the engineers told me that the way our water bodies are being destroyed, after we treat the water with the chemicals, and it flows through your tap, you will not be drinking water but chemicals…” he added.



