What Gabby said about galamsey fight in 2017

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko Gabby Asare Otchere Darko Leading NPP member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading NPP member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been cited in the bombshell report authored by a former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng with regards to his involvement in illegal mining.

In the report, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accused Gabby Otchere-Darko of interfering in the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He detailed that at the time, there was a suspension on the issuance of licenses for operation in forest reserves, Mr. Otchere-Darko jumped to the defence of a company that was said to be actively destroying the environment.

Following this development, a tweet from Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in 2017 popped up with regards to what he said about illegal small-scale mining popularly termed as galamsey.

The president's cousin was confident that the Akufo-Addo-led government was going to eliminate the canker of galamsey which had destroyed the nation's water bodies and depleted lands.

The tweet dated April 6, 2017 read; “Posterity shall not forgive Akufo-Addo and our generation if we don't win the war against galamsey.”

The message generated mixed reactions from Ghanaians. While some lauded the pronouncement and hoped they were not mere words ut together, others were of the view that it was only "cheap talk".

Meanwhile, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said he did no wrong in defending a company cited in the bombshell report authored by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
