What Ghana’s Jean Mensa said about Nigeria’s elections

Jean Mensa is Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Nigerians have gone to the polls today to cast their vote for a president who will replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

Three candidates have been tipped as the keen contestants in the race – Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Ahead of this, Ghana’s Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa spoke to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



According to her, there are similarities between the electoral processes of both countries; Ghana and Nigeria.

“There’s a level of similarity with the Ghanaian elections and these processes and systems are geared towards ensuring that the elections are transparent and open and accessible to the stakeholders.



“If you look at the biometric verification devices which they call the biometric verification devices which they call the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) where every voter comes in, you will be verified and allowed to wait and in addition to that, they are adopting the open spaces for elections so no longer will elections be held in closed spaces, rooms, classrooms and this is something government has adopted since 1992.



“Additionally, they have also adopted the posting of the pink sheet at the various centers. As we know, this was one of the recommendations that came out of the 2012 petition and so now in Ghana we have the pink sheets posted at the various polling stations. So long as your name is on the register and your biometric details are captured on the BVD, you will be allowed to vote in Ghana. Here in Nigeria, if you do not have your PVC card, you will not be allowed to vote,” Jean Mensa said.