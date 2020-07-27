3
General News Mon, 27 Jul 2020

What Ghanaians are saying about Akufo-Addo’s 14th address

President Akufo Addo Volta Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is President of the Republic of Ghana

Another Sunday evening it was, and ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ characterised the screens of virtually every citizen who wanted to know what was new as far as the fight against Coronavirus in Ghana was concerned.

There had been 13 addresses from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo so far, and this was the 14th.

Ghanaians were even more anxious because the President had just returned from a 14-day self-isolation period after coming into contact with a Coronavirus-infected person early this month.

The message did come, and with some goodies; free electricity supply to lifeline tariff customers until the end of the year and a reduction of the Communication Service Tax from 9 to 5 percent effective September 2020.

Businesses also got a package; a Guarantee Scheme of 2 bn Ghana cedis to enable businesses access credit at more affordable rates.

The address also came with further easing of restrictions; phase 3. Churches can now operate at full capacity for 2 hours at a time, bus operators and all commercial vehicles can take the maximum capacity, and tourist sites can start operating.

What do Ghanaians think about these?

Here are a few social media reactions:















