What Ghanaians say is what we put out - CDD on ‘skewed’ pre-election survey

As far as conversations around a pre-election survey released by the CDD-Ghana is concerned, some opposition parties have said it was skewed to favour the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But this accusation has been vehemently rejected by the organisation.



According to the Director of Advocacy and Public Engagement, Dr Kojo Asante, the methodology used in the survey was robust and sound, thus reflected exactly what Ghanaians said.



The details of the survey revealed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) placed higher over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in terms of public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises.



This sparked some level of doubt on the part of the opposition NDC who expressed dissatisfaction with the findings in the report.



The NDC claimed amongst other things that the responses as represented in the survey report did not represent the majority of Ghanaians.

A Deputy National Youth Organiser of the party, Edem Agbana, in a media interaction said “The question we need to ask ourselves is what is the sample size? What is the methodology that was used and which constituencies did they focus on? For example, we have 275 constituencies but if you move to a constituency like Bantama, Nhyiaeso, or Dome Kwabenya and then you conduct such a research, even though you are speaking to the same Ghanaian, you will know that the feedback you will get will be different from the response you will get from the same group of people in Ashaiman, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Madina, or Ayawaso East.”



However, Dr Kojo Asante speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb said “Our methodology is very sound, we’re the same people who deliver the Afrobarometer surveys every other year and we make the methodology available. With these things if you think there’re some parts of it that doesn’t favour you, you’ll react a certain way.”



Dr Asante further argued that “the effort is always to make sure that whatever the concerns are we put to the agencies that are responsible so they can take remedial action ahead of the election.”



“We’ve been doing this for many years, the methodology is very robust and at the end it’s what Ghanaians say that we put out…” he added.



