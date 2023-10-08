What Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said to media houses, pundits after UTV attack by NPP thugs

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged media houses to prioritize the promotion of national cohesion while exercising their fundamental freedoms.

This plea comes in the aftermath of a disturbing incident involving the invasion of UTV studios by alleged NPP members and individuals on October 7th.



The Ministry of Information swiftly responded to the incident by reporting it to the Ghana Police.



In a press release, Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated, "The Ministry of Information on Saturday Oct 7th, 2023, made a report to the Ghana Police Service to intervene in an incident at the Studios of UTV, a private TV station in Accra."



It adds that the police subsequently arrested 16 persons at the premises of UTV, and investigations are currently ongoing.



The Ministry condemns in no uncertain terms any unauthorized entry into media organizations, in protest at media content, or interference with media work.

Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah affirmed the fundamental importance of free expression and media freedom as essential pillars of Ghana's democracy, emphasizing the need to protect these rights.



He stated, "The right to free expression and the freedom of the media are key pillars of our democracy and must be fiercely protected. The Ministry stands with the police and the courts in the conduct of their duties.



"The Ministry wishes to encourage the media, especially broadcast media show hosts and panelists, to do their utmost to help promote national cohesion even as they exercise their fundamental freedom," the statement added.

