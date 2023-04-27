0
What Kwami Sefa Kayi said about New Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Sign Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, nominated Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

In a letter to the Council of State, President Akufo-Addo said "Consequently, I am nominating Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, a member of the Supreme Court, as the new Chief Justice"

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been “on the Supreme Court for the last four (4) and has been a member of the Judiciary for the last nineteen (19) years is duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge the functions of Chief Justice.”

When approved, Justice Torkornoo will replace Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who retires as Chief Justice on May 24, 2023.

Renowned journalist and host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi and other panel members on Wednesday's edition of the programme reacted to the President's nomination in the video below

Listen to them in the video below:

